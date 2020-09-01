Quantcast

Japan’s Nobelpharma opens US operations in Bethesda

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020

Recognizing the benefits of proximity to leading U.S. researchers, regulators and advocacy groups, Nobelpharma America LLC Tuesday selected Bethesda as the location for its first overseas subsidiary of Nobelpharma Co. Ltd., a company headquartered in Tokyo. The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC), together with the Maryland Department of Commerce, assisted Nobelpharma with site selection, strategic ...

