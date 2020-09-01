Quantcast

Klein Enterprises sells 58,000 SF flex space to St. John Properties

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020

Klein Enterprises sold a single-story, 58,000 square foot commercial flex building in Woodlawn to St. John Properties Inc. for $8.5 million, the companies announced Tuesday. The commercial flex building at 7152 Windsor Mill Road is currently fully-leased and occupied by Leidos. Bob Filley of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Klein Enterprises and St. John Properties, the ...

