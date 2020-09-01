Quantcast

MacKenzie sells 15K SF industrial building in Sykesville

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC Tuesday announced the sale of 7400 Buttercup Road, a 15,000- square-foot industrial building situated on a 12-acre parcel in Sykesville. MacKenzie Vice President Dennis Boyle represented the Seller in the transaction. The property presented development opportunities which attracted the purchaser N.E.A.R. Communications, a telecommunications company that buys and sells technology items, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo