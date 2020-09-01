Quantcast

Md. airports receive nearly $16M in FAA safety and infrastructure grants

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded nearly $16 million in safety and infrastructure grants to eight airports in Maryland. The money is part of $1.2 billion in grants to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories. The Maryland airports receiving federal grants include: $1,617,687 for Easton/Newnam Field to construct an ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo