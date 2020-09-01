Quantcast

Patient First to offer COVID-19 testing in Bel Air

By: Daily Record Staff September 1, 2020

Patient First Medical Center now provides COVID-19 testing at its Bel Air location at 560 W. MacPhail Road. Testing is available only at designated Patient First testing centers and is by appointment only. The test offered is the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction) molecular diagnostic test. The test sample is collected at Patient First ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo