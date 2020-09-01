Quantcast

Prosecutor goes to court against judges who challenge her policies

By: The Washington Post Tom Jackman September 1, 2020

When Parisa Dehghani-Tafti ran for commonwealth's attorney of Arlington County, Virginia, last year, she made it clear she wanted to bring drastic changes to the prosecutor's office, to include eliminating cash bail and refusing to prosecute small marijuana possession cases. The proposals are standard among progressive prosecutors across the country seeking to overhaul the justice ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo