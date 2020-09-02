Quantcast

Amanda Tewey | Continental Realty Corp.

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020

tewey-amanda-continental-realty-corpAmanda Tewey was promoted to corporate marketing manager at Continental Realty Corporation.

In her new role, Tewey will assume responsibility for marketing and communication functions that include overseeing the creation and maintenance of multifamily websites, managing various advertising sites, reputation management systems and monitoring the departments tracking and database programs.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo