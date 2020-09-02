Amanda Tewey | Continental Realty Corp.

Amanda Tewey was promoted to corporate marketing manager at Continental Realty Corporation.

In her new role, Tewey will assume responsibility for marketing and communication functions that include overseeing the creation and maintenance of multifamily websites, managing various advertising sites, reputation management systems and monitoring the departments tracking and database programs.

