Brittany Abbott, Annie Sachs and James Shenton | Arnold Packaging

Arnold Packaging has promoted Brittany Abbott and added Annie Sachs and James Shenton to its workforce.

Abbott was promoted to inside sales representative with the company, where she’s been employed since 2012 serving various roles. As inside sales manager, she will direct two different teams: customer service to support outside sales representatives, and a traditional inside sales group that focuses on smaller end-users, while also serving as liaison between customers and Arnold Packaging’s designers and engineers.

Sachs joins the 86-year-old company as its new marketing coordinator to support the company’s growth and exposure in markets across the mid-Atlantic, and for special projects in California. A recent graduate of Towson University, Sachs will help coordinate digital content, public relations and email marketing efforts.

Shenton joined the company as its new outside sales representative. He brings 20 years of diverse technical sales experience, with extensive knowledge in providing IT solutions sales that include hardware, software, professional services, staffing and training. Shenton will act as the liaison between clients and Arnold Packaging’s automation team to ensure an exceptional design and deployment process.

