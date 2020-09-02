Brooke Harlander | St. John Properties

Brooke Harlander, a partner in training with St. John Properties Inc., joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore, a children’s literacy organization empowering communities to provide individualized tutoring to students who struggle with reading.

Harlander is currently completing her four-year training program to become a Regional Partner with the real estate firm. Prior to this, she served as a Retail Leasing Representative working on leasing and lease renewal activities for the St. John Properties retail portfolio. Brooke started her career at Under Armour before holding development positions with Sagamore Development.

