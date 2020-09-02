Quantcast

Budget deficit to hit record $3.3T due to virus, recession

By: Associated Press By Andrew Taylor September 2, 2020

WASHINGTON — The federal budget deficit is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion as huge government expeditures to fight the coronavirus and to prop up the economy have added more than $2 trillion to the federal ledger, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. That's more than triple the 2019 shortfall and more than double the ...

