Candace Osunsade | Catholic Relief Services

Candace Osunsade is joining Catholic Relief Services (CRS) as its executive vice president/global chief people and diversity officer.

She officially begins her new role Oct. 13.

Osunsade previously served as senior vice president and chief administrative officer at the National Aquarium in Baltimore and held human resource leadership roles at Erickson Retirement Communities, Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company and ADP.

In her new role, Osunsade will lead HR teams at CRS’ global headquarters in Baltimore and their support for HR teams in country programs around the world. With upward of 7,000 staff globally, she will spearhead strategic initiatives to support CRS’ talented, mission-driven global team.

A graduate of Cornell University, Osunsade is a certified senior human resource professional, a non- profit standards of excellence consultant and an executive leadership coach. In 2015, Osunsade was recognized as the Nonprofit Chief Human Resource Officer of the Year by HRO Today and, most recently, as one of the Top 100 Women in Maryland by The Daily Record.

She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Executive Alliance and the Women’s Business Council. Osunsade is also actively engaged in the Baltimore community as a Board Member for Building Steps, Associated Black Charities, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the Maryland Governor’s Tourism and Development Commission.

