Quantcast

Howard County receives nearly $1M in NFWF grant

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020

The Howard County Office of Community Sustainability (OCS) and Department of Recreation & Parks (HCRP) received nearly $1 million in an Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grant by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Part of the larger Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund, the $999,202 grant award will help the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo