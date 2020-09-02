Quantcast

IonQ co-founders named to national quantum initiative advisory committee

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020

Jungsang Kim, co-founder and chief technology officer of College Park-based quantum computing company IonQ, and Christopher Monroe, the company’s co-founder and chief scientist, were named to the National Quantum Initiative Advisory Committee (NQIAC). Created by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and U.S. Department of Energy, the committee's goal is to ensure continued American ...

