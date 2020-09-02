Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Appeals — Sept. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Constitutional Law; Rational basis review: A city ordinance prohibiting mobile vendors from parking their food trucks within 300 feet of a competing retail establishment satisfied the applicable rational basis test because the rule was rationally related to the city’s legitimate interest in ensuring the economic vibrancy of its commercial districts and furthered ...

