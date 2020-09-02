Quantcast

Marla Y. Johnson | Circuit Court for Baltimore City

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020

johnson-marla-circuit-court-of-baltimore-cityMarla Y. Johnson, a magistrate for the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, has joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore, an education nonprofit helping children become lifelong readers by empowering community volunteers to provide individualized literacy instruction to students who struggle with reading.

Prior to her appointment as a magistrate, Johnson worked as a trial lawyer in both the public and private sectors.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo