Marla Y. Johnson | Circuit Court for Baltimore City

Marla Y. Johnson, a magistrate for the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, has joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore, an education nonprofit helping children become lifelong readers by empowering community volunteers to provide individualized literacy instruction to students who struggle with reading.

Prior to her appointment as a magistrate, Johnson worked as a trial lawyer in both the public and private sectors.

