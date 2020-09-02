Quantcast

Spectator-free Triple Crown: Preakness won’t allow fans

By: Associated Press September 2, 2020

BALTIMORE — The Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course Oct. 3 without fans, making it a spectator-free sweep of the three Triple Crown races this year because of the global pandemic. The Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group that owns and manages Pimlico made the announcement Wednesday that fans wouldn't be allowed in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo