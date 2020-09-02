Quantcast

Attorneys file lawsuit seeking redress for Tulsa massacre

By: Associated Press Sean Murphy September 2, 2020

Attorneys for victims and their descendants affected by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday against the City of Tulsa and other defendants seeking reparations for the destruction of the city's once thriving Black district.

