Walker & Dunlop finances industrial warehouse space

By: Daily Record Staff September 2, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday it structured the financing for the McCall Warehouse Portfolio, a 143,060 square foot, multi-tenant industrial/flex warehouse portfolio in Austin, Texas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Walker & Dunlop's team, led by Senior Director Harvey Pava, leveraged its broad network of capital providers to secure a loan with LaSalle Investment ...

