7-Eleven adds Instacart service in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

Instacart and 7-Eleven Thursday announced a new collaboration that brings same-day delivery to customers in the Baltimore area as part of a multi-phased launch in more than 750 stores nationwide. The launch with service in Baltimore, Dallas, Miami and the District of Columbia and their surrounding areas. The companies have pans to expand to more than 7,000 ...

