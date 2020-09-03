Amy Miller | Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

miller-amy-houghton-mifflin-harcortAmy Miller, project manager at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, has joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore, a children’s literacy nonprofit mobilizing the community to provide one-on-one literacy instruction to help students who struggle with reading.

Miller is responsible for managing projects from concept to delivery and facilitating project teams to create world-class deliverables. She is a former elementary teacher, STEM resource and mentor with Baltimore County schools and holds a master’s degree in Education with a concentration in STEM education.

