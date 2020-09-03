Quantcast

Howard County grants $60k to Md. Legal Aid

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball Thursday announced $60,581 in CARES Act funding for Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) to assist residents facing eviction and other legal challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant will help provide the education, assistance and representation needed to prevent evictions in forthcoming failure to pay rent proceedings. MLA will provide in-court tenant ...

