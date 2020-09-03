Quantcast

Hub International acquires assets of Rockville Insurance Agency, Jeffrey Preston Zepp

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

Hub International Limited, a global insurance brokerage in Chicago, announced Thursday it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of Rockville Insurance Agency, Inc. and Jeffrey Preston Zepp. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. The principal of Rockville Insurance, David Kushner, and Zepp were each previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company's exclusive distribution model and are now joining ...

