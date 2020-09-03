Kirsten Schroeder | Abt Associates

Kirsten Schroeder, a veteran executive with more than 15 years of experience in the digital field, has joined Abt Associates as vice president for digital delivery and solutions.

She will manage a team of system analysts, developers, and data science practitioners to deliver cloud-based analytical and case management platforms and custom solutions to support clients’ social research missions. Her team serves federal, international, state and local, education, and commercial clients, delivering digital services across Abt’s broad portfolio of work.

Schroeder will focus on developing and delivering solutions that use leading cloud technology, such as AWS, Azure, and Salesforce, and deploying them with the subject matter expertise to yield sustainable and secure solutions for clients.

Before coming to Abt, Schroeder was a partner at IBM, where she led a sales team and managed accounts that included the Departments of Education and Transportation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Office of Personnel Management, and congressional offices. Schroeder also led state and local business development for K-12 and state department of education clients from California to Massachusetts and supported K-12 solution development for clients in the Middle East. She also has worked for Coopers & Lybrand/PwC Consulting, SAIC, Westat and ICF.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.