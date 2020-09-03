Linda S. Woolf and K. Nichole Nesbitt | Goodell DeVries

Linda S. Woolf, managing partner of Goodell DeVries, and partner K. Nichole Nesbitt were named Fellows of the American Bar Foundation.

Woolf is a founding member of Goodell DeVries and has served as the firm’s managing partner since 2005. She represents clients across multiple industries in in catastrophic loss, class action and multidistrict litigation, complex commercial, insurance coverage, construction, and government liability litigation. Linda has also served in leadership positions in numerous legal organizations, including the Network of Trial Law Firms, the Defense Research Institute (DRI), Maryland Defense Counsel Inc., the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel, the Federal Bar Association – Maryland Chapter and the Maryland Legal Aid Bureau’s Equal Justice Council.

Nesbitt concentrates her practice on medical malpractice defense and complex commercial litigation, as well as cases that combine the two fields. She represents several health systems in Maryland and the District of Columbia, handling complicated malpractice cases as well as credentialing, employment, and compliance-related matters. For the entirety of her 18 years at the bar, Nesbitt has practiced at Goodell DeVries and has moved through the ranks from summer associate to partner. Likewise, she has served in leadership positions in the Network of Trial Law Firms, of which she is the 2020 chair, as well as Maryland Defense Counsel Inc., and the Defense Research Institute and in advocacy organizations such as JDRF.

