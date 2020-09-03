In Maryland, first-time unemployment claims fall again

The number of first-time unemployment claims in Maryland dipped last week to the lowest at any time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, 11,115 people filed for first-time claims for the week ending September 1. The number is 760 fewer than the previous week, which was at the time the lowest number of weekly claims filed.

The more than 57,400 claims in August is the first time since March that a monthly total has fallen below 100,000. It is nearly two-thirds lower than the total for July.

Some Marylanders should start receiving an additional $300 in federal supplemental unemployment benefits later this month. The payment is part of a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The state applied for and was approved for the funding last month.

The supplemental payment replaces a $600-per-week supplemental payment unemployed residents received through a pandemic assistance program. Those payments, part of the CARES Act, ended on July 25.

An attempt to extend the benefits through legislation has stalled as House Democrats and Senate Republicans are at loggerheads over additional aid.

Nationally, 881,000 people filed for first-time claims during the same period last week, 130,000 fewer than the previous week.