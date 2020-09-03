Quantcast

Md. brewery releases IPA inspired by Capital Wheel

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

Rockville’s True Respite Brewing released a new beer Wednesday called The Perfect Day, inspired by a ride on The Capital Wheel at National Harbor. The beer, a Hazy Double IPA (8.2%), is the follow-up release to Its Too Foggy, which debuted in 2019. The inspiration behind the name of the beer and the story on how they ...

