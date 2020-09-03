Quantcast

Md. contractor business honored for employing, supporting veterans

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

Disabled American Veterans has named Colossal Contracting LLC, an Annapolis-based company that takes a veterans-first mentality to recruiting and hiring employees, its Small Employer of the Year. Colossal is a company founded on military core values, as the owner and CEO, Anthony Closson, is an Air Force veteran and DAV life member of Chapter 3 in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo