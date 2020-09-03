Quantcast

Audit: Political mail delayed in Baltimore before primary

By: Associated Press September 3, 2020

BALTIMORE — About 68,000 pieces of political mail were delayed for five days upon arriving at a Baltimore mail processing facility ahead of Maryland's June primary, according to a U.S. Postal Service audit. The mail, described as campaign materials from a candidate, was sent May 12 and “sat unprocessed” for nearly a week before management discovered ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo