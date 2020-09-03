Quantcast

Morgan St. seeks submissions for Vernon Jarrett Medal of Journalistic Excellence

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

Morgan State University's School of Global Journalism and Communication seeks submissions for its 2020 Vernon Jarrett Medal of Journalistic Excellence Award, an annual honor recognizing exemplary reporting, in broadcast or print, on the Black condition. This year's award submissions must be related to reporting on the impact of COVID-19 has had on Black life in America. The ...

