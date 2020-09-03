Reginald Benbow | PricewatershouseCoopers

Reginald Benbow, a senior associate and management consultant with PricewatershouseCoopers, has joined the advisory board of Reading Partners Baltimore, a children’s literacy nonprofit mobilizing communities to provide students with one-on-one literacy instruction they need to become lifelong readers.

Benbow advises health care companies through transformation. He began his career as a teacher and Teach For America corps member teaching middle school science and social studies in Baltimore.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.