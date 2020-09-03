Thomas C. Ries | Kaufman Ries

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff September 3, 2020

ries-thomas-kaufamn-riesThomas C. Ries, an attorney with the Baltimore/Towson firm of Kaufman, Ries & Elgin, P.A. has been honored by being awarded the Maryland State Bar Association, Family & Juvenile Law Section Beverly Ann Groner Award for 2020.

This award is given annually to a lawyer who has served the Maryland legal community through dedication to the practice of family law and has exemplified the highest professional standards during a distinguished career.

