Thomas C. Ries | Kaufman Ries

Thomas C. Ries, an attorney with the Baltimore/Towson firm of Kaufman, Ries & Elgin, P.A. has been honored by being awarded the Maryland State Bar Association, Family & Juvenile Law Section Beverly Ann Groner Award for 2020.

This award is given annually to a lawyer who has served the Maryland legal community through dedication to the practice of family law and has exemplified the highest professional standards during a distinguished career.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.