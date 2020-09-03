Tom Richardson | Long & Foster Real Estate

Tom Richardson, a real estate professional since 2003, has been named manager of Long & Foster Real Estate’s Kent Island office in Stevensville.

Richardson began his real estate career with Long & Foster and has been selling real estate in the Annapolis area for nearly 18 years. After achieving great success and accomplishment in the industry, he earned his associate broker’s license. He also holds the professional designations of Graduate, Realtor Institute and Certified Residential Specialist.

A graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, with a major in economics, Richardson worked in the technology field prior to joining Long & Foster.

