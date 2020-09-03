Valerie Taylor | PK Law

Valerie Taylor has joined PK Law as an associate in its General Litigation Group.

Taylor graduated cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 2019. While in law school, Valerie was the vice president of the Real Estate Law Association, the secretary of The Federalist Society, and a member of the Women’s Bar Association. She also received honors as the Associate Staff Editor for the University of Baltimore Journal of Land and Development.

After graduating from law school, Taylor clerked for Judge Dennis M. Robinson Jr. at the Baltimore County Circuit Court where she performed extensive legal research and drafted opinions and orders for family, civil and criminal cases, with a focus on the criminal law docket.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.