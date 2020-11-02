Quantcast

Business owners along stalled Purple Line seeking help from Md.

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 2, 2020

TAKOMA PARK — Business owners along a stretch of University Parkway between Montgomery and Prince George's counties are feeling the pinch as they struggle to keep their doors open amid a pandemic and a stalled major transportation project. State lawmakers earlier this year earmarked $2 million in funding for grants to businesses along the route that have ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo