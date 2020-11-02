Dr. Young Joo Lee | AAMC

Dr. Young Joo Lee was named medical director of breast and integrative oncology at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s DeCesaris Cancer Institute.

Lee is a board-certified hematologist and oncologist with extensive patient care and research experience, including clinical trials in many different cancer types. She has worked in large academic cancer centers as well as community cancer programs in the greater Baltimore-Annapolis region for more than 20 years.

A graduate of Brazil’s Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul Medical School, Lee completed her internal medicine training and hematology oncology fellowship at Jackson Memorial Hospital. She also completed training through Harvard Medical School’s Structural Acupuncture Program for Physicians. She is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the Maryland/District of Columbia Society of Clinical Oncology.

Lee is passionate about providing the most effective cancer therapies with minimal toxicity and is a strong proponent of integrating the wisdom of other traditional healing practices into modern medicine.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.