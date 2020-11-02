Quantcast

For Midwestern states, its been low unemployment during virus

By: Associated Press By Josh Funk November 2, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. — Five of the six states with the nation's lowest unemployment rates are in the Midwest, have Republican governors and have almost no restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The governors say their decisions not to impose harsher restrictions are paying off with fewer business closures and more hiring reflected in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo