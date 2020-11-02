Michael Sakata

President and CEO

Maryland Transportation Builders and Materials Association

Michael Sakata, who took over as president and CEO of the Maryland Transportation Builders and Materials Association (MTBMA) in July 2018, has established what he calls the “three C’s” in running the organization that advocates for the transportation construction and materials industry statewide.

The three C’s are continue, collaborate and connect.

“We continued MTBMA’s valuable efforts to date and built on MTBMA’s focus on safety initiatives, training, and providing people the opportunity to network and make positive impacts in our space,” he said.

He said it’s essential for members that MTBMA maintains its strong network. “I like to focus on opportunities that bring together leaders of other organizations, finding and building collaborative alliances among associations in the transportation space.”

A former executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Road and Transportation Builders Association, Sakata said he maintains his connections with leaders at other associations to grow MTBMA and to build alliances so Maryland’s transportation industry has more influence at the state and federal level.

Sakata served on the Maryland transportation secretary’s COVID recovery task force, which has allowed him to share MTBMA member concerns about safety, funding and operational challenges during the pandemic.

“Transportation was declared an essential business, and it was through communications with this task force that I have been able to guide my members on key issues,” he said.

One of Sakata’s priorities is helping to grow the next generation’s workforce and leaders. MTBMA hosted a well-attended 40 Under 40 event last fall at the new Guinness Open Gate Brewery and also offers small regional gatherings with members and their local district engineers.

“These events create opportunities for all aspects of the transportation community to meet in a non-competitive, atypical environment and allows for more competition, which results in better, innovative projects for the Maryland public,” he said.

