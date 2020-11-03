Quantcast

Baltimore gun criminal gets mandatory 15-year sentence

Defense counsel assails lack of judicial discretion

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 3, 2020

A felon who tried to sell two semi-automatic weapons to an undercover Baltimore police officer will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake handed down the punishment Tuesday against Devan Mack, who earlier pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 15-year sentence will ...

