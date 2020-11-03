Quantcast

Baltimore museum tries new model for bringing visitors back

Baltimore Museum of Industry will let visitors reserve the entire facility

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 3, 2020

The Baltimore Museum of Industry will welcome visitors today for the first time in months, using a model in which groups of up to 10 patrons can reserve the entire museum for a 90-minute time slot. Anita Kassof, the museum’s executive director, spent the summer speaking with other Baltimore museum directors in an attempt to figure ...

