ADVERTISEMENT

ESTATE AND TRUST PARALEGAL

Must have 3-5 years of Probate and Estate Administration experience. Must be able to maintain the checkbook for estates and trusts, prepare inventories and periodic accountings for estates, draft petitions and other probate filings, and prepare Federal gift tax returns, Federal and Maryland estate tax returns, and fiduciary income tax returns. Must be extremely organized, great attention to detail and have excellent math and computer skills. Salary commensurate with experience. Send resumes to