Quantcast

By: Jobs November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ESTATE AND TRUST PARALEGAL

Must have 3-5 years of Probate and Estate Administration experience.  Must be able to maintain the checkbook for estates and trusts, prepare inventories and periodic accountings for estates, draft petitions and other probate filings, and prepare Federal gift tax returns, Federal and Maryland estate tax returns, and fiduciary income tax returns. Must be extremely organized, great attention to detail and have excellent math and computer skills. Salary commensurate with experience. Send resumes to

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo