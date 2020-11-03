FEATURED MOVER | Roxie M. Shabazz, University of Baltimore

Roxie M. Shabazz, a seasoned professional in the area of admission and enrollment management for higher education, was named vice president for enrollment for the University of Baltimore.

Shabazz was selected by UB President Kurt L. Schmoke for the role, following a national search led by a University committee and a series of interviews with the UB community. Shabazz, who currently serves as assistant vice chancellor for enrollment management and director of admissions at the University of Hawai’i Manoa, began her tenure at UB Oct. 12.

Shabazz brings more than 25 years of experience in higher education, having served in a variety of admission- and enrollment-related roles in public and private institutions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and Hawai’i. Beginning in 2014, she served in the assistant vice chancellor position at the University of Hawai’i Manoa, where she instituted a holistic enrollment-management approach in support of the institution’s capabilities, thus attracting more new students and increasing its overall rate of retention.

Prior to her time in Hawai’i, Shabazz served in a variety of leadership positions at Fayetteville State University beginning in 2005, including associate vice chancellor for enrollment management as well as interim positions as registrar, director of admissions and director of financial aid. At that campus, Shabazz opened a center to serve the education needs of military veterans.

Shabazz earned a master’s degree in social service from Bryn Mawr College in 1985, and a B.A. from Villanova University in 1981. She holds memberships in a number of professional education associations, including ACT Hawai’i Council, the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers and its Admissions Policies and Practices Committee, ACT Southwest Region, the College Board, and the National Association of College Admission Counselors.

ABOUT ROXIE SHABAZZ

Resides in:

Bolton Hill in Baltimore

Education:

I am originally from Philadelphia, so my post secondary choices were close to home, Villanova University and Bryn Mawr College.

If you had not chosen education as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Education is the only profession I can imagine working in. I love what I do!

Favorite vacation:

My first trip to Tokyo, Japan, where I met my mother’s side of our family.

When I want to relax, I … :

Binge watching, listening to music and audio books. Before COVID, I loved to travel!

Favorite book:

Harry Potter books, movies and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. My fondest memories with my sons are experiencing Harry Potter with them.

Favorite quotation:

“But I am the chosen one” – From “Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince”

