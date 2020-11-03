Floyd Taliaferro IV

President & CEO

All Walks of Life

As an African American man who grew up in Baltimore, Floyd Taliaferro leads with the understanding that many minorities in Maryland

lack exposure to opportunities and positive mentors.

That’s why Taliaferro, CEO of the All Walks of Life organization that specializes in behavioral health services to those in need in Baltimore and Washington, communicates directly with every employee and contractor, even if it’s just once per month.

He often finds himself providing them learning opportunities that help expand their resumes and knowledge or financial support to achieve higher levels of education.

Taliaferro also personally provides direct services to at least 10 young folks and families, many of who come from low-income and minority backgrounds and who don’t have access to a business leader or employer they can look up to.

Each time he’s in a client’s living room, he said that not only is he aware of how he provides a mental health intervention in communities that lack available health care agencies and providers. He’s also aware of how his presence serves as living proof that a black child or family in an under-served community can achieve success despite the obstacles and limitations.

Taliaferro said another leadership strength is his ability to spot hidden needs and gaps in health care services. He created his Village-Centered Treatment Approach after realizing mental health and wellness services alone weren’t moving the needle to reduce academic achievement gaps, addiction relapse, mortality rate, low aspirations or other health indicators.

“My vision is to help advance equality and opportunity by leveraging my knowledge, networks, and capital to springboard the success of Maryland’s most overlooked,” he said.

“My vision is to help advance equality and opportunity by leveraging my knowledge, networks, and capital to springboard the success of Maryland’s most overlooked.”

—Floyd Taliaferro IV