Kimberly Groves

President and CEO

KCW Engineering Technologies Inc.

Kimberly Groves has led KCW Engineering Technologies of Glen Burnie for more than 11 years.

Currently the civil engineering and services company’s president and CEO, Groves began her career at the firm as an intern in 1994 while completing her civil engineering degree at the University of Delaware. While climbing the company’s corporate ladder, she earned

professional engineering licenses in Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The experience she’s developed in both the business and engineering worlds has provided her with the skill set she needs to interact with the firm’s diverse set of corporate, municipal, residential, commercial, institutional and industrial clients.

Groves’ leadership style is rooted in authenticity and her trust in opportunity and growth. She often tells her team their careers are only limited by their willingness to grow. To that end, she encourages employees to crosstrain and gain experience across a variety of departments.

Of all the professional challenges she’s faced, none have been more daunting than leading during a pandemic.

“It is times like these that mold a company’s character. Through this, I have seen strength, dedication, and determination that has continued to affirm my vision for our team, our company, and our KCW family,” Groves said.

Open and ongoing communication about company policy for both clients and staff has been a key factor in facing this challenge, she said.

The company also divided employees into “home” and “office” teams, pairing employees’ skill sets to maintain the workload if someone

became ill.

The company currently conducts daily health status checks, reviews symptomatic employee reports and has implemented quarantine travel policies and weekly video messages from leadership.

“When faced with a difficult decision, we often try to solve the entire problem at once, but by focusing on doing ‘the next right thing’ in business and in life, our decisions will keep us moving in the right direction.”

—Kimberly Groves