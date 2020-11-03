Kristen Valdes

CEO and Founder

b.well Connected Health

Kristen Valdes knows how fragmented and siloed today’s health care landscape can be.

As senior director of reporting and analytics, and later vice president of operations and technology at XLHealth, she developed predictive models to isolate gaps in care and intervention opportunities for seniors with chronic conditions, among many other duties.

She then was instrumental in the company’s acquisition by United Health Group in late 2010 for $2.4 billion.

Now as founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health in Eldersburg, Valdes oversees the company’s consumer focused mobile platform. It provides a “first screen” experience in one location that ties together health data from a variety of fragmented portals and apps.

She’s always looking for ways to leverage state-of-the-art technologies from other industries in the health care space. She led the company into early adoption of interoperability standards that allows b.well to bring in real-time clinical data alongside claims data for employees. Consumers can now receive their healthcare information in a personalized way at the right moment.

Valdes also believes her team’s health comes first, “because humanity is our strongest asset.” She’s committed to a company culture that promotes flexible schedules outside of normal hours and encourages employees to take time off when they need to.

Outside of the office, Valdes mentors women-led startups on her own and through organizations like Springboard and the GuideWell Innovation Center. The list of companies where she’s mentored include Oculo, Mymee, Aire Health, Hello Jesse, 20Lighter and WholeCare.

Throughout her career, Valdes has also intentionally balanced her leadership teams to include at least 50% women and has been able to mentor numerous women through the growth of their careers to executive-level positions.

“Every successful CEO is backed by a high-powered team and I’m fortunate to work with a talented professionals who achieve amazing results. I’d like to share this recognition with every member of the b.well Connected Health team.”

—Kristen Valdes