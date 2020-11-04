August (Augie) T. Chiasera

Regional President

M&T Bank

When asked to describe his leadership style, regional president for M&T Bank August (Augie) T. Chiasera notes he does his best to be transparent, collaborative, inclusive and analytical.

Earning a Master in Business Administration from the University of Chicago, Chiasera joined M&T Bank in 1993 as an executive associate and worked his way up through several staff and senior line positions before being named regional president in 2013.

“What I find most exciting (about my job) is my ability to affect change that is in the best interest of our clients and our communities,” he said. “The ability to affect that change is energizing and it is a lot of fun.”

He notes his proudest professional accomplishment thus far was the relocation of their Baltimore corporate headquarters to One Light Street a few years ago.

“It was a recommitment to Baltimore City and the important role the city plays in the economic health of the region and a reaffirmation of our commitment to the clients, employees and community leaders that call Baltimore home,” he said.

Chiasera is chairman of the board of directors for the Baltimore Development Corporation. He also serves on the boards of Baltimore’s

Center Stage, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Garrison Forest School.

“We have a unique opportunity this year in Baltimore to really make a big difference economically for all those citizens that call Baltimore home,” he said. “It is going to be incumbent upon us as leaders to work together to make as big of an impact and a difference as we can.”

