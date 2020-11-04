Quantcast

Authority Brands acquires STOP Restoration

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2020

Columbia-based Authority Brands LLC announced Wednesday the purchase of Service Team of Professionals (STOP or STOP Restoration). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition marks the seventh brand addition for Authority Brands since October 2018, with STOP Restoration representing the company's ninth brand in its home service portfolio. For decades, STOP Restoration has been helping clients ...

