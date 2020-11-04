Chris Ripley

President & CEO

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

Chris Ripley enjoys a challenge.

As president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., he is the leader of a complex business with around 10,000 employees in the fast moving telecommunications environment.

“I am one of those people that believes that challenge makes life worth living and there is no shortage of challenge here on this job,” he said. “… Challenge drives me. Trying to figure out things that no one has figured out before. I love to figure out how things work, how I can improve them and that is really a core part of my personality.”

Ripley joined Sinclair in 2014 as their Chief Financial Officer after working as the Managing Director – Head of Los Angeles Investment Banking for UBS Investment Bank. He became Sinclair’s CEO in 2017. Last year, the company completed its largest transaction to date when it acquired 21 Regional Sports Networks and Fox College Sports from The Walt Disney Company.

“As president and CEO, I strive to set a daily example with my leadership philosophy at Sinclair to be a market leader in every category that Sinclair operates within as a national media company including as a leading content provider on all platforms where consumers daily access vital information,” he said. “… We know it takes resolve to pursue excellence by building an outstanding team with the vision to identify growth opportunities that will shape your industry. Sinclair has embraced those opportunities including developing and deploying new technologies to benefit consumers. We take pride in connecting people with content everywhere.”

“I am one of those people that believes that challenge makes life worth living and there is no shortage of challenge here on this job.”

—Chris Ripley