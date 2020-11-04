Quantcast

Judges lose elections in Howard, Charles counties

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 4, 2020

Two circuit court judges were unseated in Howard and Charles counties by attorneys in Tuesday’s judicial elections.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo