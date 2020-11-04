Quantcast

Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Nov. 5, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2020

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Administrative Law; Judicial review: For purposes of judicial review, where the administrative record and the county planning board’s final determination reflected that, in considering a preliminary plan submitted for its approval, the planning board considered all of the factors and conditions required by the applicable provisions of the Land Use Article ...

