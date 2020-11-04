Quantcast

Md. hospitals ready for any fresh COVID-19 surge, association says

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 4, 2020

Throughout the first six months of the pandemic, Maryland hospitals have made adequate space to serve the state’s COVID-19 patients, according to a report released this week by the Maryland Hospital Association. And the head of the hospital association said that medical facilities have sufficient capacity to accommodate an expected fall-winter surge of coronavirus patients. The report shows that ...

